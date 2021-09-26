Castellanos solo homer in 9th lifts Reds over Nationals 7-6 Sep. 25, 2021 Updated: Sep. 26, 2021 12:21 a.m.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Castellanos hit a solo home run with one out in the ninth inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Washington Nationals 7-6 on Saturday night.
The Reds remained six games behind St. Louis, which has won 15 in a row, for the second NL wild-card spot. Cincinnati won back-to-back home games for the first time since sweeping Miami in a four-game series Aug. 19-22.