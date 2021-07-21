Castroneves happily joins elite club of 4-time Indy winners GARY B. GRAVES, AP Sports Writer July 21, 2021 Updated: July 21, 2021 2:02 p.m.
1 of12 Winner of this year's Indianapolis 500 auto race, Helio Castroneves, right, gathered with other four-time winners, from left, A.J. Foyt (1961, 1964, 1967, 1977), Al Unser (1970, 1971, 1978, 1987) and Rick Mears (1979, 1984, 1988, 1991) at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Castroneves won the race in 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2021. Doug McSchooler/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Winner of this year's Indianapolis 500 auto race, Helio Castroneves, right, gathered with other four-time winners, from left, A.J. Foyt (1961, 1964, 1967, 1977), Al Unser (1970, 1971, 1978, 1987) and Rick Mears (1979, 1984, 1988, 1991) at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Castroneves won the race in 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2021. Doug McSchooler/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Winner of this year's Indianapolis 500 auto race, Helio Castroneves, left, gathered with other four-time winners A.J. Foyt (1961, 1964, 1967, 1977), Rick Mears (1979, 1984, 1988, 1991) and Al Unser (1970, 1971, 1978, 1987) at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Castroneves previously won the race in 2001, 2002, and 2009. Doug McSchooler/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Four-time Indianapolis 500 auto race winner and NTT Indy Car series car owner A.J. Foyt listens while winner of this year's Indy 500, Helio Castroneves, speaks during a gathering with other four-time winners Al Unser (1970, 1971, 1978, 1987) and Rick Mears (1979, 1984, 1988, 1991) at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Castroneves previously won the race in 2001, 2002, 2009. Doug McSchooler/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Rings of the only four-time winners of the Indianapolis 500 auto race sit on a table where the winner of this year's Indy 500, Helio Castroneves, gathered with other four-time winners A.J. Foyt (1961, 1964, 1967, 1977), Al Unser (1970, 1971, 1978, 1987) and Rick Mears (1979, 1984, 1988, 1991) at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Castroneves won the race in 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2021. Doug McSchooler/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Retired race car driver Al Unser hugs the Borg-Warner Trophy while waiting for other four-time winners of the Indianapolis 500 auto race to arrive for a photo session at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Winner of this year's Indy 500, Helio Castroneves, gathered with four-time winners - A.J. Foyt (1961, 1964, 1967, 1977), Unser (1970, 1971, 1978, 1987) and Rick Mears (1979, 1984, 1988, 1991) at the track. Castroneves won the race in 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2021. Doug McSchooler/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Winner of this year's Indianapolis 500 auto race, Helio Castroneves, right, gathered with other four-time winners, from left, A.J. Foyt (1961, 1964, 1967, 1977), Al Unser (1970, 1971, 1978, 1987) and Rick Mears (1979, 1984, 1988, 1991) at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Castroneves won the race in 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2021. Doug McSchooler/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Winner of this year's Indianapolis 500 auto race, Helio Castroneves, right, pours molten bronze into a brick mold engraved with his name to commemorate his fourth winning of the race, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. The brick will be laid among other bricks that mark the start/finish line of the course. Castroneves previously won the race in 2001, 2002, and 2009. Bud Tucker, a welder at the track, created the mold and assists Castroneves with the pouring. Doug McSchooler/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Helio Castroneves is taking his sweet time getting his mind around the spoils of winning his fourth Indianapolis 500.
Such as pouring red-hot liquid bronze into a mold for two bricks chiseled with his name, one of which will be placed on hallowed ground: the Yard of Bricks start/finish line of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Or the chance to talk and laugh with A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears, the only other drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 four times.