Cavaliers beat short-handed Bucks for 6th straight victory

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cedi Osman scored 23 points, Darius Garland had 22 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers extended their winning streak to six games, beating the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 119-90 on Saturday night.

Garland made 10 of 13 shots to pace a Cavaliers offense that shot 50% from the floor and made 16 of 45 3-point attempts.

Jordan Nwora led Milwaukee with 28 points on 11-of-21 shooting. DeMarcus Cousins finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Bucks were without any of their regular starters. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, Wesley Matthews and Bobby Portis are in the NBA's health and safety protocols and unavailable. Khris Middleton remained sidelined due to a hyperextended left knee, while guards Grayson Allen and Jrue Holiday, though not inactive, were held out after playing extensive minutes in a loss Friday night at New Orleans.

That left Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer with just eight healthy players.

After falling behind by 14 after one quarter, Milwaukee didn’t even put up a shot for the first 2:30 of the second quarter and didn’t connect on one until there was 8:59 left in the half. By that point, the Cavaliers seemed to be in cruise control, leading by as many as 20 after Ricky Rubio sank an open 3-pointer with 7:21 left.

Milwaukee cut the deficit to 11 heading into the break but came out flat in the third as Cleveland stretched the lead to 30 when Rubio converted a three-point play with 2:25 left in the quarter.

TIP INS

Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley missed the game after being placed in the league’s health and safety protocols earlier in the day. ... Semi Ojeleye checked into the game late in the opening quarter, marking his first action since straining his right calf against Oklahoma City on Nov. 19. ... Budenholzer said that Middleton was making good progress and could return to action as early as Wednesday when the Bucks host the Rockets in Milwaukee. ... The Cavs have outscored their opponents by at least 10 points in each of their last 10 victories and are third in the NBA with 13 victories by 10 or more points this season.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At Atlanta on Sunday night.

Bucks: Host Houston on Wednesday night.