Celtics-Cavaliers, Box
Updated 11:17 pm, Saturday, May 19, 2018
|BOSTON (86)
Tatum 6-10 6-8 18, Morris 2-8 4-4 9, Horford 2-4 2-2 7, Rozier 5-12 2-2 13, Brown 3-8 2-2 10, Ojeleye 1-5 0-0 2, Nader 1-5 0-0 2, Yabusele 0-1 1-2 1, Baynes 3-7 0-0 7, Monroe 4-5 2-4 10, Smart 2-9 3-4 7. Totals 29-74 22-28 86.
|CLEVELAND (116)
James 8-12 8-10 27, Love 4-12 4-4 13, Thompson 3-5 4-4 10, Hill 4-11 2-4 13, Smith 3-8 2-2 11, Green 2-4 2-2 6, Nance Jr. 4-4 0-0 8, Osman 1-1 1-2 3, Zizic 0-2 2-2 2, Calderon 0-1 0-0 0, Clarkson 3-11 0-0 9, Korver 5-5 0-0 14. Totals 37-76 25-30 116.
|Boston
|17
|24
|22
|23—
|86
|Cleveland
|32
|29
|26
|29—116
3-Point Goals_Boston 6-22 (Brown 2-3, Baynes 1-1, Horford 1-2, Morris 1-3, Rozier 1-4, Yabusele 0-1, Nader 0-1, Tatum 0-1, Ojeleye 0-2, Smart 0-4), Cleveland 17-34 (Korver 4-4, James 3-3, Smith 3-4, Clarkson 3-7, Hill 3-9, Love 1-4, Calderon 0-1, Green 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 34 (Horford 7), Cleveland 45 (Love 14). Assists_Boston 16 (Smart 6), Cleveland 23 (James 12). Total Fouls_Boston 25, Cleveland 23. Technicals_Morris. A_20,562 (20,562).