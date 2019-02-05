Celtics' Irving out with hip injury, won't face Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Celtics All-Star guard Kyrie Irving will miss Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers with a left hip strain.

Irving has been bothered by the injury and the team announced Monday night they will rest him. Irving has missed two previous games with the injury. He had 30 points and 11 assists in Boston's win over Oklahoma City on Sunday.

When they face the struggling Cavs, the Celtics also will be without forward Marcus Morris, who has a sore right knee and center Aron Baynes, who has a bruised right foot.

Coach Brad Stevens doesn't expect Baynes to return until after the All-Star break. Baynes is averaging 5.7 points and 4.3 rebounds.

Irving's absence against his former team comes on the heels of speculation about his future. Last week, he bristled at questions about his plans for this summer when he can become a free agent. Irving will miss any media opportunities until after Thursday's trade deadline.

