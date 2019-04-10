Celtics-Wizards, Box
|BOSTON (116)
Ojeleye 7-17 1-4 17, Yabusele 5-10 0-2 13, Williams III 1-3 0-0 2, Rozier 8-15 1-2 21, Brown 6-13 2-4 15, Theis 1-1 0-0 2, Wanamaker 6-13 5-7 17, Dozier 5-14 1-2 12, Hunter 6-13 1-2 17. Totals 45-99 11-23 116.
|WASHINGTON (110)
Brown Jr. 2-8 0-0 5, Portis 4-9 2-2 11, Bryant 6-7 1-1 14, Satoransky 6-8 4-6 19, Beal 6-11 2-2 16, Robinson 7-10 0-0 14, Dekker 2-11 0-0 5, Green 2-13 1-2 6, Mahinmi 4-13 1-1 11, Randle 2-7 3-4 9. Totals 41-97 14-18 110.
|Boston
|25
|38
|26
|27—116
|Washington
|39
|25
|31
|15—110
3-Point Goals_Boston 15-44 (Rozier 4-8, Hunter 4-10, Yabusele 3-5, Ojeleye 2-7, Brown 1-4, Dozier 1-6, Wanamaker 0-4), Washington 14-39 (Satoransky 3-3, Mahinmi 2-3, Beal 2-4, Randle 2-6, Bryant 1-2, Portis 1-3, Brown Jr. 1-4, Dekker 1-5, Green 1-8, Robinson 0-1). Fouled Out_Williams III. Rebounds_Boston 50 (Dozier, Williams III 11), Washington 58 (Mahinmi 12). Assists_Boston 27 (Wanamaker 7), Washington 28 (Satoransky 5). Total Fouls_Boston 17, Washington 18. A_20,409 (20,356).