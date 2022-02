NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Nigel Scantlebury scored six of his eight points in overtime and Central Connecticut pulled away to earn a 91-82 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday.

Scantlebury hit a pair of free throws with 2:51 left to put the Blue Devils in front, 80-78, then scored at the basket before going 4-for-4 from the line in the final eight seconds to close out the victory.