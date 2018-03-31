Cespedes HR, Mets top Cards 6-2 for 1st 2-0 start since 2013





















NEW YORK (AP) — Yoenis Cespedes and Travis d'Arnaud homered, Todd Frazier drove in three runs and the New York Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 Saturday.

Jacob DeGrom pitched effectively into the sixth inning and the Mets, under new manager Mickey Callaway, opened at 2-0 for the first time since 2013.

After batting cleanup on opening day, Mets leadoff hitter Asdrubal Cabrera doubled in the first on a full-count pitch from Michael Wacha. Cespedes walked and Jay Bruce grounded into a forceout.

Frazier doubled into the left-field corner, with a hustling Bruce beating the throw without a slide.

D'Arnaud homered in the fourth and Cespedes made it 4-1 with a drive in the fifth. Cabrera added an RBI double in the eighth.

DeGrom (1-0) struck out five of the first nine Cardinals he faced. He fanned seven in 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits.

Matt Carpenter homered for the St. Louis in the eighth. Jeurys Familia got the last four outs for his first save.

Wacha (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks over 4 2/3 frames, walking two and hitting a batter.

Jose Martinez had an RBI single for the Cardinals and is 5 for 7 this season.

Down by three runs, St. Louis threatened with back-to-back singles to lead off the seventh. After Kolten Wong grounded out against Robert Gsellman, reliever Anthony Swarzak retired pinch-hitter Greg Garcia and Dexter Fowler to strand both runners.

Frazier had a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: LHP Brett Cecil (strained left shoulder) was placed on the 10-day DL. The veteran reliever threw 10 pitches on opening day, retiring one batter and allowing a hit. LHP Ryan Sherriff was called up from Triple-A Memphis and gave up one run while getting one out. ... RHP Luke Gregerson (strained left hamstring) has continued throwing and keeping his arm in shape, general manager John Mozeliak said. ... RHP Adam Wainwright (strained left hamstring) is progressing well, per Mozeliak.

Mets: Swarzak was removed in the eighth inning with a sore left oblique. . OF Brandon Nimmo was not in the starting lineup despite reaching base four times on Thursday. With a flyball pitcher on the mound in deGrom, Callaway opted for former Gold Glove winner Juan Lagares (2 for 4) in center field.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Luke Weaver (7-2, 3.88 ERA in 2017) starts Sunday's series finale against LHP Steven Matz (2-7, 6.08 ERA).