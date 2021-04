CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jack Chambers threw three touchdown passes to lead Charleston Southern to a 20-7 victory over Gardner-Webb on Saturday in the spring season finale for both teams.

Charleston Southern (2-2, 2-2 Big South Conference) won its last two games and has finished at or above .500 for the fourth time in five seasons. Gardner-Webb (2-2, 2-2) lost its last two.