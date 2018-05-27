Chapman lifts A's over Diamondbacks 2-1

















OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a tiebreaking RBI single off Zack Greinke with two out in the sixth inning, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Sunday.

Jonathan Lucroy homered for the first time this season and rookie Frankie Montas pitched three-hit ball over six innings in his first start with Oakland.

The A's went ahead to stay by taking advantage of some control problems for Greinke after he struck out the first two batters in the sixth. Matt Olson and Chad Pinder walked before Chapman sent a sharp liner into left field.

Greinke (3-4) had yielded only seven walks all season. The right-hander allowed six hits over six innings with five strikeouts.

Jake Lamb drove in Arizona's only run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth.

The A's have won nine of 13.

Montas (1-0) was mostly dominant in his first start since Sept. 25, 2017. He retired his first 10 batters, took a no-hitter into the sixth and matched his career high with seven strikeouts.

The right-hander started two games previously while with the Chicago White Sox in 2015. He spent last year working out of Oakland's bullpen where he earned his only other career win.

Yusmeiro Petit and Lou Trivino retired three batters apiece. Blake Treinen pitched the ninth for his 12th save.

Lucroy's homer off Greinke leading off the third was his first since Sept. 25, 2017, with Colorado.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Shelby Miller will make his first rehab start for Class A Visalia on Tuesday. Miller is attempting a comeback from Tommy John surgery last May.

Athletics: DH Khris Davis (strained right groin) took batting practice before the game. ... RHP Paul Blackburn (strained right forearm) is scheduled to make his first rehab start next week with Single-A Stockton, although manager Bob Melvin was unsure what day.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Matt Koch (2-3, 3.77 ERA) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. Koch has allowed 12 earned runs over his previous 17 2/3 innings.

Athletics: RHP Trevor Cahill (1-2, 2.75 ERA) faces Tampa Bay on Monday in the opener of a four-game series. Cahill is winless in two starts since coming off the disabled list.