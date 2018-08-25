Chapman's three-run homer leads A's past Twins 7-1

Oakland Athletics' Mark Canha, right, is congratulated by teammate Matt Chapman (26) after scoring on a single by Jonathan Lucroy against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning during a baseball game Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Minneapolis. less Oakland Athletics' Mark Canha, right, is congratulated by teammate Matt Chapman (26) after scoring on a single by Jonathan Lucroy against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning during a baseball game Friday, ... more Photo: Andy Clayton-King, AP

Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer salutes the crowd after hitting a single against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning during a baseball game Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 in Minneapolis. It was Mauer's 2,086th career hit. less Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer salutes the crowd after hitting a single against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning during a baseball game Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 in Minneapolis. It was Mauer's 2,086th career ... more Photo: Andy Clayton-King, AP

Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman is congratulated by Athletics' third base coach Matt Williams (4) after hitting a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning during a baseball game Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Minneapolis. less Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman is congratulated by Athletics' third base coach Matt Williams (4) after hitting a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning during a baseball game ... more Photo: Andy Clayton-King, AP

Minnesota Twins' pitcher Jake Odorizzi throws to the Oakland Athletics in the first inning during a baseball game Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Minneapolis. Minnesota Twins' pitcher Jake Odorizzi throws to the Oakland Athletics in the first inning during a baseball game Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Minneapolis. Photo: Andy Clayton-King, AP

Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman, right, rounds the bases past Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco after hitting a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning during a baseball game Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Minneapolis. less Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman, right, rounds the bases past Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco after hitting a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning during a baseball game Friday, ... more Photo: Andy Clayton-King, AP

Oakland Athletics' pitcher Sean Manaea throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning during a baseball game Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Minneapolis. Oakland Athletics' pitcher Sean Manaea throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning during a baseball game Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Minneapolis. Photo: Andy Clayton-King, AP

Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer hits a single against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning during a baseball game Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Minneapolis. It was Mauer's 2,086th career hit. Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer hits a single against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning during a baseball game Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Minneapolis. It was Mauer's 2,086th career hit. Photo: Andy Clayton-King, AP











MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer, Sean Manaea pitched efficiently into the sixth inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Minnesota Twins 7-1 on Friday night.

Stephen Piscotty and Ramon Laureano each added a ninth-inning homer as the A's snapped a two-game skid, maintaining their hold on the AL's second wild card.

Manaea (12-9) recovered nicely from a rough outing against Houston last weekend. He yielded an unearned run, five hits and a walk with one strikeout. He threw 50 of his 67 pitches for strikes before manager Bob Melvin pulled him for Lou Trivino after Eddie Rosario's leadoff single in the sixth.

Minnesota starter Jake Odorizzi (5-8) pitched seven innings for the first time this season after opening the year with 26 consecutive starts without an out in the seventh — the longest such streak in major league history. The Twins right-hander allowed one earned run, five hits and a walk.

The lone fifth-inning walk proved costly when Odorizzi's bad throw to second off a grounder allowed Jed Lowrie to reach third and later score on Matt Olson's sacrifice fly. Jonathan Lucroy's RBI single to score Mark Canha in the fifth made it 2-1.

Oliver Drake relieved Odorizzi in the sixth and found himself in trouble quickly, allowing a single and a walk before Chapman's 18th homer, a shot to right that made it 5-1.

Joe Mauer singled off Manaea in the fifth for his 2,086th career hit, moving him past Rod Carew for second-most hits in club history behind Kirby Puckett's 2,304. The crowd gave Mauer a standing ovation, but Manaea ended the two-on, two-out threat by inducing Logan Forsythe into a pop-fly to center.

Rosario scored Minnesota's lone run in the fourth on Miguel Sano's sac-fly to center.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: Placed C Bobby Wilson on the 10-day DL with a sprained right ankle he injured Thursday night. The Twins called up Willians Astudillo from Triple-A Rochester. ... Manager Paul Molitor said there's enough lack of extension in RHP Ervin Santana's injured finger to shut down all throwing activities.

UP NEXT:

Athletics: RHP Mike Fiers (9-6) takes the mound for his fourth start since joining the A's from Detroit on Aug. 6. He's 2-0 with a 1.47 ERA in three starts with Oakland.

Twins: Rookie RHP Stephen Gonsalves (0-1) makes his second career start. The touted prospect allowed four runs, six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings Monday against the Chicago White Sox.

