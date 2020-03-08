Chattanooga upsets UNC Greensboro, 78-68 in SoCon quarters

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Ramon Vila and David Jean-Baptiste combined to score 43 points to power No. 6 seed Chattanooga to an upset of No. 3 UNC Greensboro, 78-68 in a Southern Conference quarterfinal Saturday night.

The win sends the Mocs (20-12, 10-8) into a semifinal matchup with No. 7 Furman, which upset second-seeded Furman 77-68.

Vila shot 9 of 16 from the field and finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Jean-Baptiste was 8 of 10 from the field and hit all four of his free throws to put up 21 points. Jonathan Scott added 10 points off the bench.

Isaiah Miller scored 17 points to lead the Spartans (23-9, 13-5). Kaleb Hunter finished with 13 points and James Dickey added another 12.

The victory was the second in a week over Spartans. Chattanooga pulled out a 74-72 win in its regular season finale February 29.