CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tahlik Chavez had 17 points as Charleston Southern ended its seven-game losing streak, narrowly beating High Point 70-66 on Wednesday night.

Deontaye Buskey had 14 points for Charleston Southern (4-13, 1-4 Big South Conference). Claudell Harris Jr. added 13 points. Taje' Kelly had 12 points and eight rebounds.