Cheers! SEC to allow sale of beer, wine at sporting events

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Southeastern Conference chancellors and school presidents have approved revised rules on the sale of beer and wine at sporting events.

The changes are expected to enhance events and create a new revenue stream at a time when schools are spending more on coaches, improving facilities and preparing for the possibility of having to pay players.

The SEC's 14 schools were previously prohibited from selling alcohol in public areas at venues.

Each school now has the autonomy to decide whether to sell alcohol and, if so, to designate the locations where beer and wine will be available.

The new rules include a series of league-wide alcohol management procedures, including a restriction that prohibits sales by vendors in seating areas; a limit on the number of alcoholic beverages purchased per customer; and designated times that sales must end during events.

___

