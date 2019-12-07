Cherry’s 3 lifts Lafayette over Cornell 62-59

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Myles Cherry scored 10 points and his 3-pointer with 3 seconds left lifted Lafayette to a 62-59 win over Cornell on Saturday.

It’s the fourth-straight win for the Leopards (6-2), who have beaten all four of their Ivy League opponents for the first time since 2000-01.

Cornell closed on a 15-6 run and led 55-52 on Bryan Knapp’s 3-pointer with 3:29 to play. The lead traded hands until the Big Red’s Jimmy Boeheim tied it at 59 with a 3 with 25 seconds to go. Cherry hit a wide-open 3 from the top of the key and Jordan Jones’ 3 at the buzzer missed.

Lukas Jarrett tied career highs with 17 points and five assists and added three blocks and Justin Jaworski scored 10 points for Lafayette. Tyrone Perry had six rebounds.

Boeheim scored 27 points and Jones added 11 for Cornell (1-7), which has lost seven straight.

Lafayette faces Division III Widener at home next Thursday. Cornell takes on Colgate on the road on Wednesday.

