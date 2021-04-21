Chicago Blackhawks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21, 2021 Chicago Blackhawks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 88 Patrick Kane 46 15 42 57 3 14 3 0 3 157 .096 F 12 Alex DeBrincat 42 23 21 44 5 12 8 0 5 125 .184 F 8 Dominik Kubalik 46 14 15 29 1 18 3 0 1 126 .111 F 24 Pius Suter 46 12 9 21 -3 12 1 0 3 88 .136 F 26 Mattias Janmark 41 10 9 19 -17 8 4 1 0 72 .139 F 38 Brandon Hagel 42 6 10 16 -5 9 0 0 1 68 .088 D 27 Adam Boqvist 32 2 13 15 -8 12 1 0 0 34 .059 F 34 Carl Soderberg 34 7 8 15 -5 14 4 0 1 41 .171 D 2 Duncan Keith 46 3 11 14 -4 26 1 0 1 96 .031 F 23 Philipp Kurashev 45 8 6 14 -9 10 2 0 1 56 .143 D 5 Connor Murphy 40 2 11 13 5 16 0 0 1 67 .030 F 17 Dylan Strome 34 8 5 13 -10 10 4 0 1 58 .138 F 64 David Kampf 46 1 10 11 2 18 0 0 0 56 .018 D 44 Calvin de Haan 43 1 9 10 -16 14 0 0 1 57 .018 D 16 Nikita Zadorov 45 1 6 7 2 31 0 0 0 47 .021 D 74 Nicolas Beaudin 14 2 3 5 2 2 0 0 0 6 .333 F 22 Ryan Carpenter 38 4 1 5 -8 17 1 1 0 50 .080 F 77 Kirby Dach 12 1 4 5 -1 0 0 0 0 19 .053 F 28 Vinnie Hinostroza 7 0 5 5 0 0 0 0 0 8 .000 D 48 Wyatt Kalynuk 11 2 2 4 -3 0 0 0 0 13 .154 D 51 Ian Mitchell 34 2 2 4 -8 12 0 0 0 21 .095 F 65 Andrew Shaw 14 2 2 4 -5 6 2 0 0 25 .080 F 71 Lucas Wallmark 16 0 3 3 -2 6 0 0 0 10 .000 F 36 Matthew Highmore 24 0 2 2 -5 6 0 0 0 20 .000 D 29 Madison Bowey 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 32 Lucas Carlsson 12 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 10 .000 F 20 Brett Connolly 4 1 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 4 .250 F 11 Adam Gaudette 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 58 MacKenzie Entwistle 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 52 Reese Johnson 5 0 0 0 -2 9 0 0 0 4 .000 F 73 Brandon Pirri 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 D 61 Riley Stillman 4 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 7 .000 TEAM TOTALS 46 127 214 341 -92 300 34 2 19 1351 .094 OPPONENT TOTALS 46 142 245 387 77 356 31 5 23 1517 .094 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 32 Kevin Lankinen 33 1974 2.89 16 13 4 2 95 1073 0.911 0 2 2 30 Malcolm Subban 12 691 2.77 5 5 1 2 32 366 0.913 0 0 0 60 Collin Delia 2 120 5.0 0 2 0 0 10 73 0.863 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 46 2801 2.98 21 20 5 4 137 1512 .906 127 214 300 OPPONENT TOTALS 46 2801 2.61 25 14 7 1 120 1344 .906 142 245 356 More for youSportsRose, Leishman commit to play in Travelers ChampionshipBy Joe MorelliSportsHartford's Morgan Valley returning to UConn as assistant...By Doug Bonjour