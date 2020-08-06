Chicago Cubs-Kansas City Runs

Royals third. Maikel Franco doubles to deep left field. Nicky Lopez singles to right field. Maikel Franco to third. Whit Merrifield grounds out to shallow infield. Nicky Lopez out at second. Maikel Franco scores. Jorge Soler called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 1, Cubs 0.

Cubs fourth. Kris Bryant singles to right field. Anthony Rizzo walks. Kris Bryant to second. Javier Baez singles. Anthony Rizzo to third. Kris Bryant scores. Willson Contreras grounds out to shortstop. Javier Baez out at second. Anthony Rizzo scores. Kyle Schwarber walks. David Bote strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 2, Royals 1.

Cubs eighth. Nico Hoerner strikes out swinging. Victor Caratini grounds out to second base, Maikel Franco to Ryan O'Hearn. Kris Bryant reaches on error. Throwing error by Maikel Franco. Anthony Rizzo singles to shallow center field. Kris Bryant to third. Javier Baez singles to shallow right field. Anthony Rizzo to second. Kris Bryant scores. Willson Contreras singles to deep right field. Javier Baez to third. Anthony Rizzo scores. Kyle Schwarber called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Cubs 4, Royals 1.

Cubs ninth. Ian Happ doubles to left field. Jason Heyward grounds out to shortstop, Maikel Franco to Ryan O'Hearn. Nico Hoerner lines out to right field to Jorge Soler. Victor Caratini singles to right field. Ian Happ scores. Kris Bryant singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Victor Caratini scores. Fielding error by Whit Merrifield. Anthony Rizzo strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Cubs 6, Royals 1.