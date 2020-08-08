https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Chicago-Cubs-St-Louis-Runs-15468264.php Chicago Cubs-St. Louis Runs Published 8:21 pm EDT, Friday, August 7, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 Fairfield: 47 monitored for virus after weekend parties 2 Stamford police seek help identifying suspect in Latham Park assault 3 My power is back. So where is my internet? 4 NWS: Tornado touched down in Westport during Isaias 5 Police: Newtown man killed in saw accident while clearing tree 6 When will my power be back? Here are Eversource, UI’s best estimates 7 Bridgeport police: Shots fired call leads to stolen gun arrest View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.