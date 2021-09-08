Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 3
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|6
|15
|6
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|2
|
|Robert cf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Pinder ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Jiménez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Goodwin rf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Lowrie dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Davis ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sheets dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|García ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Canha rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vaughn rf-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp lf-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Bolt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chicago
|100
|030
|020
|—
|6
|Oakland
|100
|000
|020
|—
|3