Chicago White Sox-Milwaukee Runs

Brewers fourth. Christian Yelich pops out to shortstop to Yoan Moncada. Avisail Garcia singles to shallow center field. Omar Narvaez singles to right field. Avisail Garcia to second. Luis Urias walks. Omar Narvaez to second. Avisail Garcia to third. Rowdy Tellez singles to shallow center field. Luis Urias to second. Omar Narvaez to third. Avisail Garcia scores. Tyrone Taylor flies out to left field to Andrew Vaughn. Jace Peterson pinch-hitting for Freddy Peralta. Jace Peterson pops out to Yoan Moncada.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Brewers 1, White sox 0.

Brewers seventh. Kolten Wong singles to shallow center field. Willy Adames walks. Kolten Wong to second. Christian Yelich walks. Willy Adames to second. Kolten Wong to third. Avisail Garcia grounds out to shallow infield, Leury Garcia to Jose Abreu. Christian Yelich to second. Willy Adames to third. Kolten Wong scores. Omar Narvaez called out on strikes. Luis Urias walks. Rowdy Tellez walks. Luis Urias to second. Christian Yelich to third. Willy Adames scores. Tyrone Taylor homers to left field. Rowdy Tellez scores. Luis Urias scores. Christian Yelich scores. Jackie Bradley Jr. pinch-hitting for Brad Boxberger. Jackie Bradley Jr. strikes out swinging.

6 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 7, White sox 0.

White sox eighth. Jose Abreu strikes out swinging. Yoan Moncada grounds out to second base, Luis Urias to Rowdy Tellez. Andrew Vaughn homers to center field. Leury Garcia flies out to deep left field to Christian Yelich.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 7, White sox 1.