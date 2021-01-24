Chiefs have Edwards-Helaire, no Bell, Watkins vs Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have Clyde Edwards-Helaire but are missing fellow running back Le'Veon Bell and veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins for their AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Edwards-Helaire has been out since mid-December, when the 32nd overall draft pick sustained a high-ankle sprain in a game in New Orleans. Edwards-Helaire returned to practice for a single day before he was inactive in last week's divisional-round win over the Browns, but he looked good this week in practice and was active for the Bills.