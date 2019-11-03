Chiefs shelve MVP Mahomes again with knee injury

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing without Patrick Mahomes for the second straight week, leaving veteran Matt Moore to start against Minnesota.

The Chiefs put Mahomes on the inactive list for their game on Sunday against the Vikings because of a dislocated kneecap he suffered on Oct. 17 during a quarterback sneak. The 2018 NFL MVP returned to practice on a limited basis before being held out of the previous game against Green Bay, and he again worked out all week and was listed as questionable, only to be scratched shortly before kickoff.

Also sidelined for the Chiefs are top pass rusher Frank Clark (neck), left tackle Eric Fisher (groin), right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), starting defensive end Alex Okafor and starting cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb). The Vikings get wide receiver Adam Thielen back after missing the previous game with a hamstring injury.

In other inactives news around the league, the New York Jets are again without starting linebackers Neville Hewitt and C.J. Mosley for their game against Miami.

Carolina is missing defensive end and sack leader Mario Addison, who is still dealing with the death of his brother last week. The Panthers host Tennessee, which is without four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey and starting center Ben Jones. The Titans also declared tight end Delanie Walker out on Friday.

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sits on the bench prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver. The Chiefs have ruled Mahomes out for Sunday night's showdown against the Green Bay Packers because of his dislocated right kneecap. Mahomes, who hurt his knee last Thursday night in Denver, was a limited participant in practice all week.

Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins makes his first career start in Washington's game at Buffalo, filling in for Case Keenum, who is still in the concussion protocol after a hit to the head at Minnesota on Oct. 24. Selected with the 15th overall pick out of Ohio State, Haskins is 12 of 22 for 140 yards and four interceptions in two relief appearances this season. For the Bills, offensive lineman Spencer Long is a healthy scratch, replaced by undrafted rookie Ryan Bates.

Philadelphia has wide receiver DeSean Jackson back in the lineup, his first action in two months since suffering an abdominal injury. The speedster practiced this week on a limited basis and was listed as questionable to play Chicago. Jackson, who turns 33 on Dec. 1, returned to the Eagles this year after former coach Chip Kelly cut him following his third Pro Bowl season in 2013. He was the key offseason acquisition for the offense, giving Carson Wentz his best deep threat yet.

On the other side of state in Pittsburgh, the Steelers will be without running backs James Conner and Benny Snell Jr. against Indianapolis. Conner, who ran for a season-high 145 yards last week against Miami, has a shoulder issue. Snell is out with a knee injury. Jaylen Samuels, who missed a month after having knee surgery, will start in place of Conner. Guard B.J. Finney starts in place of Ramon Foster, who is out with a concussion. For the Colts, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is out with a calf injury.

Earlier in London, Houston put left Laremy Tunsil on the inactive list against Jacksonville because of a shoulder injury. Three other starters, wide receiver Will Fuller, safety Tashaun Gipson and cornerback Lonnie Johnson, did make the overseas trip for the Texans. For the Jaguars, starting wide receiver Dede Westbrook and nickel cornerback D.J. Hayden were out with neck and shoulder injuries.

___

MINNESOTA AT KANSAS CITY

Vikings: SS Marcus Epps, DT Hercules Mata'afa, C Brett Jones, RG Dru Samia, RT Olisaemeka Udoh, DT Jalyn Holmes, DT Armon Watts.

Chiefs: QB Patrick Mahomes, CB Kendall Fuller, RB Darwin Thompson, DE Frank Clark, LT Eric Fisher, RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, DE Alex Okafor.

___

NEW YORK JETS-MIAMI

Jets: WR Josh Bellamy, CB Trumaine Johnson, S Rontez Miles, LB Neville Hewitt, C Ryan Kalil, LB C.J. Mosley, T Kelvin Beachum.

Dolphins: S Reshad Jones, CB Ken Webster, RB Myles Gaskin, G Shaq Calhoun, C Daniel Kilgore, T Isaiah Prince, DE Avery Moss.

___

TENNESSEE at CAROLINA

Titans: TE Delanie Walker, DT Jurrell Casey, C Ben Jones, G/T Kevin Pamphile, G Aaron Stinnie, OLB Reggie Gilbert, CB Chris Milton.

Panthers: DE Mario Addison, QB Cam Newton, OT Greg Little, OLB Christian Miller, OL Bryan Witzmann, LB Jordan Kunaszyk.

___

WASHINGTON AT BUFFALO

Redskins: QB Case Keenum, S Deshazor Everett, RB Chris Thompson, S Montae Nicholson, CB Aaron Colvin, G Wes Martin, TE Vernon Davis.

Bills: RB T.J. Yeldon, S Kurt Coleman, LB Maurice Alexander, OL Spencer Long, OG Ike Boettger, WR Duke Williams, TE Tommy Sweeney.

___

PHILADELPHIA AT CHICAGO

Bears: DE Deon Bush, DB Duke Shelley, LB Isaiah Irving, LB Josh Woods, OL Alex Bars, DT Abdullah Anderson, WR Riley Ridley.

Eagles: QB Nate Sudfeld, CB Sidney Jones, DE Shreef Miller, LB Nigel Bradham, G Nate Herbig, T Jason Peters, DE Baeshon Hall.

___

INDIANAPOLIS-PITTSBURGH

Colts: WR T.Y. Hilton, CB Quincy Wilson, RB Jonathan Williams, CB Pierre Desir, OL Le'Raven Clark, DT Carl Davis, DL Tyquan Lewis.

Steelers: QB Paxton Lynch, RB Benny Snell Jr., RB James Conner, CB Justin Layne, OL Ramon Foster, TE Zach Gentry, DE L.T. Walton.

___

HOUSTON AT JACKSONVILLE (in London)

Texans: WR Will Fuller, CB Bradley Roby, CB Lonnie Johnson, S Tashaun Gipson, LB Tyrell Adams, C/G Greg Mancz, T Laremy Tunsil.

Jaguars: WR Dede Westbrook, RB Tyler Ervin, CB D.J. Hayden, LB Leon Jacobs, LB Quincy Williams, OL Brandon Thomas, DT Dontavius Russell.

___

