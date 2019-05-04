Chile's Garin upsets Cecchinato to reach Munich Open final

MUNICH (AP) — Chilean outsider Cristian Garin extended his remarkable run at the Munich Open by reaching the final after beating third-seeded Marco Cecchinato 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday.

Garin saved both break points he faced after rain delayed play twice in the second set on the outdoor clay.

Ranked No. 47, he claimed the biggest win of his career in defeating No. 3 Alexander Zverev — the two-time defending champion — the day before.

Garin will face Matteo Berrettini or the fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut in Sunday's final. The second semifinal was put back to Sunday morning due to persistent rain in Munich.

Garin, winner of his maiden ATP title in Houston last month, has never played either on the tour.

