Aussie Titmus upsets Ledecky to win 400 free at worlds

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Ariarne Titmus rallied midway through the final lap to upset Katie Ledecky and win the 400-meter freestyle at the world swimming championships, denying the American star a record fourth straight title in the event.

Titmus led through the first 200 meters — dipping under world-record pace on the first lap — before Ledecky moved in front with 250 meters to go on Sunday night.

The American was still ahead turning for home. But the 18-year-old Australian pulled even midway through the last lap and surged to the wall first, beating Ledecky by 1.21 seconds.

Titmus touched in 3 minutes, 58.76 seconds. Ledecky was second in 3:59.97 — well off her world record of 3:56.46 set at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

American Leah Smith took bronze in 4:01.29.

