Nick Kyrgios, Wang Yafan win Mexico Open titles

China's Yafan Wang holds her trophy and wears a Mexican sombrero after winning her Mexican Tennis Open final match against Sofia Kenin of the U.S., in Acapulco, Mexico, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Photo: Rebecca Blackwell, AP

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Nick Kyrgios won the Mexico Open on Saturday night for his fifth ATP Tour title, beating second-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4 in the hardcourt event at The Princess Mundo Imperial.

The 23-year-old Kyrgios, ranked 72nd in the world, beat second-ranked Rafael Nadal in the second round, then knocked off Stan Wawrinka and John Isner to reach the final.

Kyrgios won for the first time since the Brisbane event early last year, with all five of the Australian's titles coming on hardcourts.

Zverev, the German star ranked No. 3, has 10 ATP Tour victories, winning five times in 2017 and four last year.

Earlier, China's Wang Yafan won her first WTA Tour title, beating fifth-seeded Sofia Kenin 2-6, 6-3, 7-5. The 24-year-old Wang, ranked 65th, overcame a 2-0 deficit to win the second set.

In women's doubles, Victoria Azarenka won a title for the first time since giving birth to son Leo in December 2016, teaming with Zheng Saisai to beat third-seeded Guiiana Olmos and Desirae Krawczyk 6-1, 6-2.