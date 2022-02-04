China's pandemic Olympics begins, with lockdown and boycotts SARAH DiLORENZO, Associated Press Feb. 4, 2022 Updated: Feb. 4, 2022 7:27 a.m.
BEIJING (AP) — The country where the coronavirus outbreak emerged two years ago launched a locked-down Winter Olympics on Friday, proudly projecting its might on the most global of stages even as some Western governments mounted a diplomatic boycott over the way China treats millions of its own people.
The opening ceremony began just after the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach at the same lattice-encased National Stadium that hosted the inaugural event at the 2008 Olympics.
