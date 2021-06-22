Chinese swimmer Sun Yang banned again, misses Tokyo Olympics GRAHAM DUNBAR, AP Sports Writer June 22, 2021 Updated: June 22, 2021 11:23 a.m.
GENEVA (AP) — Chinese swimmer star Sun Yang was banned for more than four years on Tuesday for breaking anti-doping rules, after a retrial at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The court’s verdict ends Sun’s hopes of defending his Olympic title in the 200 meters freestyle in Tokyo next month. The ban is backdated to February 2020, meaning Sun could return for the 2024 Paris Olympics when he would be 32.