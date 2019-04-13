https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Chris-Davis-slump-at-0-for-54-lines-out-as-O-s-13764599.php
Chris Davis slump at 0 for 54, lines out as O's pinch-hitter
Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP
BOSTON (AP) — Chris Davis extended his record hitless streak to 0 for 54 when he lined out to end Baltimore's 6-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.
Davis pinch-hit with two outs and none on, and hit a soft liner to second. The former home run champion is 0 for 33 this season.
Davis' drought is the longest ever by a position player.
