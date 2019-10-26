Christian Carter carries Merrimack past Presbyterian

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Christian Carter accounted for all three of Merrimack's touchdowns and the Warriors defeated Presbyterian College 24-21 on Saturday.

Carter's nine-yard touchdown run with 3:08 to play put Merrimack (4-4) ahead 24-21. Presbyterian (0-8) drove 52 yards to the Merrimack 23 on its ensuing possession but Parker Maddrey came up short on a game-tying 40-yard field goal attempt with 30 seconds left.

Carter completed 22 of 34 passes for 287 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He carried 11 times for 57 yards. Marquis Spence caught 12 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Presbyterian took a 20-17 lead on a 28-yard pass from Tyler Huff to Dohnte Meyers in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Huff completed 17 of 33 passes for 244 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Jarius Jeter had 118 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Blue Hose. His 70-yard TD run opened the scoring early in the first quarter.