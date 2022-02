Aaron Chown/AP

LONDON (AP) — Christian Eriksen returned to competitive football, 259 days after a cardiac arrest during a European Championship game for Denmark, as a second-half substitute for Brentford against Newcastle on Saturday.

The stadium in west London united in applauding Eriksen's entry to the Premier League in the 52nd minute against Newcastle, an uplifting moment for a player the world feared the worst for when he collapsed last June.