Christian Pulisic benched as US makes 7 changes vs Honduras

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Christian Pulisic was benched as U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter changed seven starters for Wednesday night's World Cup qualifier against Honduras in chilly St. Paul, where the temperature at kickoff was unofficially 2 degrees (minus-16 Celsius) with a minus-14 windchill.
The previous low for a U.S. home game was 29 degrees (minus-2 Celsius) for the “Guerra Fria” win over Mexico at old Columbus Crew Stadium in February 2001, the Snow Clasico victory over Costa Rica at Commerce City, Colorado, in March 2013 and the 1-0 win over El Salvador at lower.com Field in Columbus last Thursday.