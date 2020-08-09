Cincinnati-Milwaukee Runs

Reds first. Phillip Ervin singles to shallow infield. Nick Castellanos lines out to deep center field to Avisail Garcia. Joey Votto reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow right field. Phillip Ervin to third. Fielding error by Keston Hiura. Eugenio Suarez homers. Joey Votto scores. Phillip Ervin scores. Matt Davidson doubles to deep right center field. Curt Casali lines out to deep center field to Avisail Garcia. Jesse Winker strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Reds 3, Brewers 0.

Reds seventh. Kyle Farmer walks. Shogo Akiyama pinch-hitting for Phillip Ervin. Shogo Akiyama triples. Kyle Farmer scores. Nick Castellanos strikes out swinging. Joey Votto flies out to center field, Avisail Garcia to Avisail Garcia. Shogo Akiyama out at home.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 4, Brewers 0.

Brewers eighth. Ben Gamel doubles to deep center field. Omar Narvaez singles to center field. Ben Gamel to third. Brock Holt out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to Travis Jankowski. Ben Gamel scores. Orlando Arcia strikes out swinging. Eric Sogard flies out to center field to Travis Jankowski.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 4, Brewers 1.