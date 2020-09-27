Cincinnati-Minnesota Runs

Reds first. Shogo Akiyama singles to left field. Jesse Winker walks. Joey Votto doubles to right center field. Jesse Winker to third. Shogo Akiyama scores. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging. Mike Moustakas out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Eddie Rosario. Jesse Winker scores. Freddy Galvis walks. Brian Goodwin lines out to right field to Max Kepler.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 2, Twins 0.

Twins first. Max Kepler grounds out to shallow right field, Freddy Galvis to Joey Votto. Luis Arraez doubles to deep center field. Eddie Rosario grounds out to shallow infield, Eugenio Suarez to Joey Votto. Luis Arraez to third. Nelson Cruz singles to deep right field. Luis Arraez scores. Jake Cave strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 2, Twins 1.

Twins third. Ehire Adrianza grounds out to shallow right field to Joey Votto. Max Kepler doubles to deep center field. Luis Arraez doubles to deep left field. Max Kepler scores. Eddie Rosario doubles to deep right center field. Luis Arraez scores. Nelson Cruz grounds out, Eugenio Suarez to Joey Votto. Jake Cave grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Castillo to Joey Votto.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 3, Reds 2.

Twins fourth. Jorge Polanco strikes out swinging. Marwin Gonzalez doubles to shallow left field. Ryan Jeffers grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Castillo to Joey Votto. Marwin Gonzalez to third. Ehire Adrianza strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 4, Reds 2.

Twins fifth. Max Kepler doubles to deep center field. Luis Arraez doubles to deep left field. Max Kepler scores. Eddie Rosario flies out to deep left field to Shogo Akiyama. Nelson Cruz grounds out to second base, Freddy Galvis to Joey Votto. Luis Arraez to third. Jake Cave flies out to deep left field to Shogo Akiyama.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 5, Reds 2.

Reds seventh. Brian Goodwin singles to center field. Kyle Farmer singles to left field. Brian Goodwin to second. Curt Casali called out on strikes. Nick Castellanos pinch-hitting for Shogo Akiyama. Nick Castellanos singles to left center field. Kyle Farmer to second. Brian Goodwin scores. Aristides Aquino pinch-hitting for Jesse Winker. Aristides Aquino hit by pitch. Nick Castellanos to second. Kyle Farmer to third. Joey Votto strikes out swinging. Eugenio Suarez grounds out to shortstop, Jorge Polanco to Marwin Gonzalez.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Twins 5, Reds 3.

Twins seventh. Ehire Adrianza doubles to deep left center field. Max Kepler walks. Luis Arraez singles to shallow right field. Max Kepler to third. Ehire Adrianza scores. Eddie Rosario out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Nick Senzel. Luis Arraez out at second. Max Kepler scores. Nelson Cruz strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 7, Reds 3.