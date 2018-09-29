Clemson backups Fields, Powell out vs Syracuse

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson cornerback Mark Fields and receiver Cornell Powell will miss the game against Syracuse for disciplinary reasons.

The team announced the suspensions shortly before kickoff with the Orange on Saturday. The Tigers say Clemson coach Dabo Swinney will address the issue after the game.

Fields is a senior with four tackles and a pass breakup in 110 snaps this season. Powell is a junior who has had five catches for 63 yards.

Fields' loss stretches thin a position where starters A.J. Terrell and Trayvon Mullen are the only ones with experience.

Third-ranked Clemson had a chaotic week when former quarterback Kelly Bryant announced he'll transfer after freshman Trevor Lawrence got the starting job.