Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 3

|Cleveland
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|11
|12
|11
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|Straw cf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Mercado lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Voit 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes dh
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ramirez rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chang 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Wade lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Miller 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hedges c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Giménez ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|010
|072
|010
|—
|11
|New York
|000
|000
|120
|—
|3