Cleveland-Texas Runs

Rangers second. Nathaniel Lowe singles to shallow center field. Andy Ibanez doubles to deep left field. Nathaniel Lowe scores. DJ Peters flies out to deep center field to Myles Straw. Andy Ibanez to third. Nick Solak singles to shallow center field. Andy Ibanez scores. Jose Trevino singles to right field. Nick Solak to third. Leody Taveras reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jose Trevino to second. Nick Solak out at home. Willie Calhoun lines out to shallow right field to Andres Gimenez.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 2, Indians 0.

Indians third. Bobby Bradley called out on strikes. Austin Hedges homers to left field. Andres Gimenez singles to deep right field. Myles Straw walks. Amed Rosario walks. Myles Straw to second. Andres Gimenez to third. Amed Rosario to second. Myles Straw to third. Andres Gimenez scores. Jose Ramirez singles to center field. Amed Rosario scores. Myles Straw scores. Harold Ramirez flies out to deep right field to Adolis Garcia. Jose Ramirez to third. Bradley Zimmer flies out to left field to DJ Peters.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Indians 4, Rangers 2.

Rangers third. Isiah Kiner-Falefa homers to left field. Adolis Garcia strikes out swinging. Nathaniel Lowe singles to left field. Andy Ibanez grounds out to shortstop. Nathaniel Lowe out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 4, Rangers 3.

Indians fourth. Oscar Mercado grounds out to third base, Andy Ibanez to Nathaniel Lowe. Bobby Bradley homers to right field. Austin Hedges reaches on error. Throwing error by Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Andres Gimenez pops out to shallow infield to Andy Ibanez. Myles Straw walks. Austin Hedges to second. Amed Rosario singles to second base. Myles Straw to third. Austin Hedges scores. Jose Ramirez singles to third base. Amed Rosario to second. Myles Straw scores. Harold Ramirez singles to deep right field. Jose Ramirez scores. Amed Rosario scores. Bradley Zimmer strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Indians 9, Rangers 3.

Rangers sixth. Adolis Garcia strikes out swinging. Nathaniel Lowe homers to right field. Andy Ibanez grounds out to shallow infield, Eli Morgan to Bobby Bradley. DJ Peters flies out to deep right field to Bradley Zimmer.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 9, Rangers 4.

Rangers ninth. DJ Peters strikes out swinging. Nick Solak singles to left field. Jose Trevino homers to left field. Nick Solak scores. Leody Taveras grounds out to first base to Bobby Bradley. Willie Calhoun called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 9, Rangers 6.