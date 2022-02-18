Clippers race to early lead, cruise past Rockets 142-111 DOUG PADILLA, Associated Press Feb. 18, 2022 Updated: Feb. 18, 2022 1:15 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Morris Sr. scored 27 points and Luke Kennard added 25 as the Los Angeles Clippers sped to a 17-point lead in the first half and beat the Houston Rockets 142-111 Thursday night in the final game before the NBA's All-Star break.
Terance Mann scored 20 points as the Clippers won for the third time in four games. Los Angeles shot 51.4% (18 of 35) from 3-point range, and had a 50-35 rebounding advantage. Kennard went 8 of 9 from 3-point range.