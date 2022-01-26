Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102 JOHN DENTON, Associated Press Jan. 26, 2022 Updated: Jan. 26, 2022 10:49 p.m.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday, one night after they matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history.
The Clippers trailed by as much as 14 points on Wednesday, and were behind 78-76 at the start of the fourth quarter. LA used a 20-9 run to open the final period and cruised from there for its third victory in four games.