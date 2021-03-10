Skip to main content
Sports

Colorado 2, Arizona 1

Arizona 0 1 0 0 1
Colorado 1 0 0 1 2

First Period_1, Colorado, Saad 9 (Toews, Burakovsky), 1:23.

Second Period_2, Arizona, Schmaltz 1 (Pitlick, Chychrun), 18:05.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_3, Colorado, Landeskog 7 (Girard), 4:22.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 3-6-5-0_14. Colorado 18-13-13-2_46.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 2; Colorado 0 of 5.

Goalies_Arizona, Raanta 4-2-2 (46 shots-44 saves). Colorado, Grubauer 13-7-0 (14-13).

A_0 (18,007). T_2:39.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Jonny Murray.

