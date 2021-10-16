Skip to main content
Sports

Colorado 34, Arizona 0

Arizona 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 3 3 21 7 34
First Quarter

COLO_FG Becker 19, 8:26.

Second Quarter

COLO_FG Becker 37, 7:14.

Third Quarter

COLO_Woods 32 punt return (Becker kick), 6:46.

COLO_Wells 50 interception return (Becker kick), 5:32.

COLO_Rice 62 pass from B.Lewis (Becker kick), 1:42.

Fourth Quarter

COLO_Stanley 11 pass from B.Lewis (Becker kick), 4:08.

A_49,806.

___

ARIZ COLO
First downs 19 18
Total Net Yards 280 365
Rushes-yards 31-127 39-117
Passing 153 248
Punt Returns 1-4 2-71
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-50
Comp-Att-Int 20-39-2 12-19-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-6 1-1
Punts 8-45.625 4-48.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-63 6-76
Time of Possession 30:58 29:02

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arizona, John 11-71, Plummer 2-15, Cruz 3-12, Berryhill 2-9, Casteel 1-7, Simpson 1-7, Wiley 7-7, Joiner 1-5, Rocker 1-1, Anderson 1-(minus 1), J.Johnson 1-(minus 6). Colorado, Broussard 13-53, D.Smith 5-23, Fontenot 11-19, B.Lewis 5-11, Rice 2-9, Stacks 1-4, (Team) 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_Arizona, Cruz 13-22-1-82, Plummer 7-17-1-71. Colorado, B.Lewis 12-19-0-248.

RECEIVING_Arizona, Berryhill 8-48, Wiley 4-29, Casteel 2-25, J.Johnson 1-23, Joiner 1-10, Simpson 1-10, Markoff 1-9, Anderson 1-1, Rocker 1-(minus 2). Colorado, Rice 3-111, Lemonious-Craig 3-52, Arias 2-12, Stanley 2-11, Fontenot 1-43, Carpenter 1-19.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.