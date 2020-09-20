https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Colorado-6-L-A-Dodgers-3-15582374.php
Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
|Los Angeles
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|Pollock lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Tapia lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pillar dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Turner dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Taylor pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Story ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Muncy 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Fuentes 1b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dahl cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Smith c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|E.Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Ríos 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKinstry rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|102
|—
|3
|Colorado
|000
|203
|01x
|—
|6
DP_Los Angeles 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Colorado 5. 2B_Bellinger (7), McKinstry (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Gonsolin L,1-2
|5
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|Treinen
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|V.González
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Báez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wood
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Colorado
|Senzatela W,5-2
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Almonte
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bard H,2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Givens S,1-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bard pitched to 6 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Senzatela (Smith), Bard (Smith).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:15.
