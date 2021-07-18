Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

|Los Angeles
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|36
|6
|8
|5
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Muncy 1b-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Turner 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Smith c
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Blackmon rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Taylor 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKinstry rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lux ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Owings lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bickford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Price p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|b-Adams ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Reed p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vesia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|a-Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|d-Hilliard ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|c-Pujols ph-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|020
|1
|—
|5
|Colorado
|100
|010
|101
|2
|—
|6