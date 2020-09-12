Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4

Los Angeles Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 8 3 Totals 35 8 11 8 Simmons ss 5 0 0 0 Tapia lf 5 1 2 0 Walsh 1b 4 2 2 1 Story ss 4 1 2 2 Trout cf 3 1 2 0 Blackmon rf 4 1 2 5 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 Upton lf 4 0 1 1 Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 Adell rf 0 0 0 0 Kemp dh 4 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 McMahon 2b 4 1 1 1 Ward rf-lf 4 0 1 0 Fuentes 1b 4 2 2 0 Bemboom c 4 1 1 1 Wolters c 2 1 0 0 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 Murphy ph 0 1 0 0

Los Angeles 200 000 011 — 4 Colorado 002 010 005 — 8

E_Story (6). DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Colorado 5. 2B_Story (11), Fuentes (4). 3B_Story (3). HR_Walsh (4), Bemboom (2), McMahon (7), Blackmon (6). SB_Tapia (5), Pillar (2). SF_Blackmon (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Canning 5 2-3 7 3 3 1 5 Mayers 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Peña 1 1 0 0 0 1 Buttrey L,1-3 BS,5-9 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 Quijada 1-3 1 2 2 1 1

Colorado Márquez 7 6 2 2 1 5 Givens BS,0-1 1 1 1 1 1 0 Bard W,3-2 1 1 1 1 0 2

WP_Canning.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:08.