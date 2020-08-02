https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Colorado-9-San-Diego-6-15453147.php
Colorado 9, San Diego 6
|San Diego
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|34
|9
|12
|9
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Dahl cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Grisham cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Story ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Machado dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Murphy 1b
|4
|2
|4
|2
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|McMahon 2b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1-Hampson pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|b-Naylor ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Owings lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cronenworth 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Wolters c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|a-France ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|000
|001
|041
|—
|6
|Colorado
|010
|202
|40x
|—
|9
LOB_San Diego 6, Colorado 3. 2B_Machado (1), Tatis Jr. (3), Grisham (2), Blackmon (2). 3B_Cronenworth (2), Myers (1), Naylor (1). HR_Murphy (1), Kemp (2), McMahon (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Davies, L, 1-1
|5
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Hill
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Guerra
|1
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Johnson
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colorado
|Senzatela, W, 2-0
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Bard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pazos
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Estévez
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|J.Díaz, S, 1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Guerra pitched to 7 batters in the 7th, Estévez pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.
WP_Davies.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:52.
