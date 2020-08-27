https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Colorado-Arizona-Runs-15520432.php Colorado-Arizona Runs Published 6:57 pm EDT, Thursday, August 27, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 More than 50K without power in CT as severe storms hit 2 Stamford man charged with assault after incident in city park 3 Probation release denied to woman who falsely claimed rape 4 Fairfield police: Two men arrested twice in one day 5 Fairfield police request help identifying armed suspects 6 The Latest: Trump makes surprise RNC appearance on Night 3 7 Police: Bridgeport man charged with stealing from cars View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.