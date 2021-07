Diamondbacks first. Josh Rojas doubles to deep center field. David Peralta doubles. Josh Rojas scores. Eduardo Escobar doubles to deep right center field. David Peralta scores. Christian Walker doubles to deep left center field. Eduardo Escobar scores. Pavin Smith flies out to center field to Yonathan Daza. Josh VanMeter strikes out swinging. Stephen Vogt grounds out to second base, Brendan Rodgers to C.J. Cron.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Rockies 0.

Rockies fourth. Yonathan Daza flies out to deep right field to Pavin Smith. Trevor Story flies out to right field to Pavin Smith. Charlie Blackmon singles to right field. Brendan Rodgers doubles to deep right field. Charlie Blackmon scores. Ryan McMahon lines out to left field to David Peralta.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Rockies 1.

Rockies fifth. C.J. Cron singles to shallow left field. Elias Diaz grounds out to shallow infield, Christian Walker to Merrill Kelly. C.J. Cron to second. Jon Gray strikes out swinging. Raimel Tapia singles to shallow left field. C.J. Cron scores. Yonathan Daza grounds out to shortstop, Josh Rojas to Christian Walker.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Rockies 2.

Rockies seventh. Elias Diaz walks. Garrett Hampson pinch-hitting for Jon Gray. Garrett Hampson singles to shallow left field. Elias Diaz to second. Raimel Tapia out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Joe Mantiply to Christian Walker. Garrett Hampson to second. Elias Diaz to third. Yonathan Daza grounds out to third base, Eduardo Escobar to Christian Walker. Garrett Hampson to third. Elias Diaz scores. Trevor Story lines out to shallow left field to Nick Ahmed.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 3, Diamondbacks 3.

Diamondbacks ninth. Stephen Vogt singles to center field. Daulton Varsho walks. Stuart Fairchild to second. Nick Ahmed lines out to deep center field to Garrett Hampson. Josh Rojas walks. Daulton Varsho to second. Stuart Fairchild to third. David Peralta hit by pitch. Josh Rojas to second. Daulton Varsho to third. Stuart Fairchild scores.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Diamondbacks 4, Rockies 3.