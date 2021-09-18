Colorado-Washington Runs

Rockies first. Garrett Hampson doubles to deep center field. Brendan Rodgers homers to center field. Garrett Hampson scores. Trevor Story pops out to second base to Ryan Zimmerman. C.J. Cron singles to left center field. Elias Diaz doubles to deep center field. C.J. Cron to third. Ryan McMahon reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Elias Diaz to third. C.J. Cron scores. Fielding error by Carter Kieboom. Ryan Vilade flies out to right field to Juan Soto. Yonathan Daza strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Rockies 3, Nationals 0.