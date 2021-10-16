Colorado extends Arizona skid to 18 games with 34-0 shutout

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Buffaloes scored touchdowns on a blocked punt and an interception in their 34-0 win over Arizona on Saturday that extended the nation's longest losing streak to 18 games.
Stumbling since a season-opening rout of Northern Colorado, the Buffaloes (2-4, 1-2 Pac-12) shook off their four-game losing streak thanks to Trevor Woods' 36 -yard scoop-and-score of the punt he blocked and defensive end Carson Wells' 50-yard interception return for a touchdown on consecutive Arizona possessions.