Colorado snaps three-game skid, crushing Oregon St. 86-63 Feb. 5, 2022 Updated: Feb. 5, 2022 10:55 p.m.
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 16 points and Jabari Walker recorded a double-double and injury-plagued Colorado beat injury-riddled Oregon State 86-63 on Saturday to end a three-game losing streak.
Colorado reached its season high of 3-pointers made in a game in just the first half alone going 11 for 15 (73.3%) from beyond the arc. The Buffs (14-9, 6-7 Pac-12) raced to a 13-0 lead, never trailed and were never threatened. Colorado made its first eight 3s to start.