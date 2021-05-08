Columbus Blue Jackets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MAY 8, 2021 Columbus Blue Jackets POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 28 Oliver Bjorkstrand 55 17 25 42 -15 23 2 0 0 137 .124 F 13 Cam Atkinson 55 14 19 33 -17 4 1 4 2 154 .091 F 96 Jack Roslovic 47 11 22 33 -12 14 4 0 1 82 .134 D 3 Seth Jones 55 5 20 25 -21 26 2 0 1 139 .036 F 16 Max Domi 53 8 15 23 -18 73 2 0 1 96 .083 D 8 Zach Werenski 35 7 13 20 -9 13 0 0 1 79 .089 F 29 Patrik Laine 44 10 9 19 -30 21 4 0 0 78 .128 F 38 Boone Jenner 41 8 9 17 -9 6 1 1 0 79 .101 F 71 Nick Foligno 42 7 9 16 -3 28 1 0 0 73 .096 F 50 Eric Robinson 55 7 9 16 6 4 0 0 2 71 .099 F 42 Alexandre Texier 49 4 11 15 -13 22 0 0 0 75 .053 D 15 Michael Del Zotto 52 4 9 13 3 8 0 0 0 76 .053 D 44 Vladislav Gavrikov 54 2 10 12 -13 14 0 0 1 47 .043 F 25 Mikhail Grigorenko 31 4 8 12 -2 6 0 0 1 35 .114 F 11 Kevin Stenlund 32 5 5 10 -4 8 0 0 1 42 .119 F 29 Riley Nash 37 2 5 7 -1 4 0 0 1 40 .050 D 58 David Savard 40 1 5 6 -19 24 0 0 1 48 .021 F 52 Emil Bemstrom 19 3 2 5 2 0 1 0 0 28 .107 D 46 Dean Kukan 35 1 4 5 -3 10 0 0 0 29 .034 F 19 Liam Foudy 23 0 4 4 0 6 0 0 0 36 .000 D 53 Gabriel Carlsson 13 1 2 3 -5 4 0 0 0 11 .091 F 26 Zac Dalpe 12 2 1 3 -2 0 0 0 0 22 .091 D 4 Scott Harrington 11 1 2 3 -2 6 0 0 0 7 .143 D 43 Mikko Lehtonen 17 0 3 3 -3 4 0 0 0 24 .000 D 2 Andrew Peeke 10 0 3 3 -4 4 0 0 0 5 .000 F 24 Nathan Gerbe 8 1 1 2 -1 2 0 0 0 9 .111 F 0 Mikko Koivu 7 1 1 2 -2 2 0 0 0 3 .333 D 7 Gavin Bayreuther 9 1 0 1 -1 7 0 0 0 16 .063 F 13 Pierre-Luc Dubois 5 1 0 1 -2 2 0 0 1 7 .143 F 23 Stefan Matteau 17 1 0 1 -4 9 0 0 0 14 .071 F 88 Kole Sherwood 6 0 1 1 -2 7 0 0 0 7 .000 F 21 Josh Dunne 6 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 7 .000 F 49 Ryan MacInnis 15 0 0 0 -3 0 0 0 0 13 .000 TEAM TOTALS 55 129 229 358 -210 389 18 5 14 1589 .081 OPPONENT TOTALS 55 180 306 486 197 359 27 2 35 1778 .101 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 70 Joonas Korpisalo 33 1747 3.3 9 13 7 0 96 904 0.894 0 1 2 90 Elvis Merzlikins 28 1496 2.77 8 12 5 2 69 825 0.916 0 1 0 80 Matiss Kivlenieks 1 58 3.05 0 1 0 0 3 34 0.912 0 0 0 35 Veini Vehvilainen 1 10 5.45 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.75 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 55 3355 3.07 17 26 12 2 169 1767 .899 129 229 389 OPPONENT TOTALS 55 3355 2.25 38 12 5 5 124 1584 .919 180 306 359 More for youSportsHartford's John Gallagher: 'Extremely disappointed' in...By Paul DoyleSportsTwitter reacts to Bobby Valentine's Stamford mayoral bidBy Paul Doyle